Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$838.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.519 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

