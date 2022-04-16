Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.42

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 492926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$838.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.
In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65.
Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
