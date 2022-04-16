China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 17161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

About China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

