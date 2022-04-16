Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$75.00. The company traded as high as C$63.63 and last traded at C$63.44, with a volume of 147998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.97.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.69.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.84. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

