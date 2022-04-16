Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.82

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 54944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$629.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

