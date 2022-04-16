Head-To-Head Contrast: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Compass alerts:

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.39 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.53 Inpixon $15.99 million 2.25 -$69.15 million ($0.73) -0.32

Inpixon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inpixon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compass and Inpixon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.67%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Inpixon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Inpixon -483.38% -33.40% -24.11%

Summary

Compass beats Inpixon on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inpixon (Get Rating)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app. This segment also provides Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service platform, IoT devices, sensors and tags, video integration, security, and transceiver/modules. The Shoom segment offers digital solutions or cloud-based applications and analytics for the media and publishing industry, including eTearsheets and eInvoice. The SAVES provides a set of data analytics and statistical visualization software solutions for engineers and scientists, as well as data analytics and statistical visualization tools which comprise SigmaPlot, SigmaStat, SYSTAT, PeakFit, TableCurve 2D, TableCurve 3D, SigmaScan and MYSTAT. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.