Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.12

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.53.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

