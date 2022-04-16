Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

STZ stock opened at $251.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,688.89%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

