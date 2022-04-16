Critical Analysis: Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Context Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 186.19%. Given Context Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.46 million N/A N/A Aadi Bioscience $1.12 million 308.53 -$110.09 million ($12.64) -1.31

Context Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aadi Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aadi Bioscience N/A -40.42% -36.06%

Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers. The company also engages in developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. In addition, it is involved in the development of Sigma1, a cellular protein that regulates homeostasis, which is in clinical studies for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of CLDN6xCD3 bsAb. Context Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

