Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Critical Review

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.38% N/A N/A Kearny Financial 29.83% 7.25% 1.03%

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.64 $13.62 million $4.47 7.77 Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.49 $63.23 million $0.96 12.95

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences, or for the construction of commercial real estate or multi-family residential buildings; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 18, 2021, it operated a total of 48 branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

