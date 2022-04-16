FY2025 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

