OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.05.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.