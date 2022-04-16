ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$25.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AETUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of AETUF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

