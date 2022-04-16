NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.70.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.91. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.4419816 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

