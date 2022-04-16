OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.05.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.