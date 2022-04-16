OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. The company has a market cap of C$686.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

