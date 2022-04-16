National Bank Financial Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$12.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 94.29% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

