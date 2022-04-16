ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

