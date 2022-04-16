Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.87) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($4.87) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

