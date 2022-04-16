Jefferies Financial Group Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$3.34

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.05.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.31. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

