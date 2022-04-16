CIBC Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

AETUF stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.38.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

