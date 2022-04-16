NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.70.

NVA stock opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4419816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

