Erste Group Initiates Coverage on Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Research analysts at Erste Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.45.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$141.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$142.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 12.9899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

