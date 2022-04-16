K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €37.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($21.76).

SDF opened at €35.36 ($38.43) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.95 and a 200 day moving average of €18.75. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.15 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of €32.70 ($35.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.27.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

