National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.79.

NPI opened at C$40.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.20.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

