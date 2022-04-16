boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

BOO stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.16. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

