Drive Shack (LON:DS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.66) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.65) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.60).

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

