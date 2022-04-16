Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.44 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,343.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,522. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49).

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.