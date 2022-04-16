Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £393.44 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,343.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,522. Brooks Macdonald Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49).
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.