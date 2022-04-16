boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price objective on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

