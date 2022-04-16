Drax Group (LON:DRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.05) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.51) to GBX 980 ($12.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 734.43 ($9.57).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 845.89 ($11.02).

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($213,818.37).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

