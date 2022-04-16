Berenberg Bank Cuts Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 270

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.78) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.46) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 463.78 ($6.04).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 247.60 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 280.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

