National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.96.

TSE NA opened at C$94.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$99.87. The stock has a market cap of C$31.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$86.75 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7364122 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

