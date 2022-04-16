National Bankshares Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.79.

NPI opened at C$40.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$44.20.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

