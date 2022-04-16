Scotiabank Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$102.96.

NA stock opened at C$94.18 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$86.75 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.87.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7364122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

