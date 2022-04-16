Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,850 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,763.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

