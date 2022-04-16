Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.71) to GBX 715 ($9.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.38) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.45) to GBX 720 ($9.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($9.14).

AUTO opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 647.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 664.67. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

