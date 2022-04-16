Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Increased by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $49.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

