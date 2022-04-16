Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.03) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.97). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ZNTL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $626,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,307 shares of company stock worth $8,759,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

