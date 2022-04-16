Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Z in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Z has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

