FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Decreased by Analyst

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glanbia in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.9272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

