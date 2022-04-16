AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,600 ($46.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,730 ($48.61).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a PE ratio of -191.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,529.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,045.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,242 ($55.28).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

