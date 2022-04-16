Reviewing Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) & Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affimed and Gemini Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $47.76 million 10.83 -$68.06 million ($0.57) -7.35 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.81) -0.86

Affimed has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gemini Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Affimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affimed and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -149.76% -40.66% -24.86% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -48.35% -43.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Affimed and Gemini Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gemini Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Affimed presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 152.98%. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 345.16%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than Affimed.

Risk and Volatility

Affimed has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affimed beats Gemini Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of advanced cancer patients; and AFM26, an innate cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has collaboration agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Genentech, Inc.; Roivant Sciences Ltd.; and Roche Holding AG, as well as research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

