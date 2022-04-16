FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reduced by Analyst

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

