Piper Sandler Comments on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.82.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$103.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$30.45 and a 52 week high of C$105.72.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.33 million.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.