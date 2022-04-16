Brokers Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.67. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

