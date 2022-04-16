Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%.
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
