Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

Bouygues Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.