Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arkema in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $10.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.99.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter.
Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.
About Arkema (Get Rating)
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
