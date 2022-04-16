Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Gold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.48.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

