CarMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. CarMax has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.