Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,675 ($47.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,909.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

