CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

